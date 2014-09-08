Kate Middleton Is Pregnant with Baby No. 2!

Prince George is becoming a big brother! Kate Middleton and Prince William announced today that they are expecting their second child together.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their second child," the official statement by Clarence House said. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

"As with her first pregnancy, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer accompany The Duke of Cambridge on their planned engagement in Oxford today. The Duchess of Cambridge is being treated by doctors at Kensington Palace."

Kate, 32, and Prince William, 32, welcomed Prince George last July and the Duchess spent time in the hospital during that pregnancy from the same condition, a form of severe morning sickness that can lead to dehydration. We wish her a speedy and healthy recovery.

Since the royal couple introduced Prince George to the world, our love for his chubby cheeks and many adorable angles has not stopped growing. While the Palace has yet to confirm an expected due date for George's sibling, one thing is certain: We can't wait for the arrival of the little prince or princess!

