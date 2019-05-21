Kate Middleton Chose One of Her Go-To Designers for a Posh Outing with the Queen

A day after her two decidedly more casual appearances at the Chelsea Flower Show, Kate Middleton went back to her usual formal wear for an outing with Queen Elizabeth.

On Tuesday, Kate and Prince William joined the Queen for a garden party at Buckingham Palace. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pink coat dress with a matching fascinator, and accessorized with a neutral clutch and heels.

According to royal correspondent Rebecca English, her pretty-in-pink look is courtesy of Alexander McQueen and Juliette Botterill.

The duchess has a bit of a penchant for McQueen — she wore another pastel McQueen coat dress on Easter this year (which she first wore while on a trip to Australia), and chose another pink McQueen dress for her sister Pippa's wedding in 2017. Of course, her own wedding dress was from the British house as well.

Her ensemble is perfect for a garden party at Buckingham Palace, an event that the Queen hosts every year. In fact, she hosts three garden parties at Buckingham Palace, and another at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. The ceremonies are a way of recognizing those in public service, and apparently involve around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake. Sign us up.

Last year, Kate wore an ivory skirt suit (again, courtesy of McQueen) to the event, along with another matching fascinator and beige pumps. The dress code for women is a day dress, usually with hats or fascinators, while men are asked to wear morning dress or lounge suits.