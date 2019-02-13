Kate Middleton Delivers Valentine's Day Inspo in the Most Romantic Gucci Gown

We were ready to be like “Yeah, let’s skip the pink this Valentine’s Day” and then out walks Kate Middleton, looking like a gauzy Cinderella in the most romantic crème and blush-hued gown.

The Duchess of Cambridge made her second appearance of the day at the 100 Women in Finance Gala in London on Wednesday evening in a multi-tone tulle Gucci ball gown with a velvet maroon waist belt and a matching clutch. The ever-glamorous Kate paired her striking designer dress with glittery silver pumps and dramatic drop earrings, her signature brunette curls tucked into a half-up style.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Naturally the belle of any ball, this particular event contributes to the fab four’s Royal Foundation, which seeks to raise funds for children’s mental health initiatives.

It’s been a busy day for Kate, but also Prince William and Prince Harry, who each also had respective engagements on Wednesday. A very pregnant Meghan Markle accompanied Harry to a gala performance just last night, of course sparking outfit envy while she was at it. We'd expect nothing less.