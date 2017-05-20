Kate Middleton Wore a Blush Dress to Pippa's Wedding and It's Perfection

In case you hadn't heard, Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthew took place today. Naturally, the bride's older sister, Kate Middleton, made a more than fashionable appearance at the affair.

In a look that was bridal party perfection, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, England, in a blush Alexander McQueen dress. The piece featured a deep-V neckline and long billowy sleeves. She completed her all-pink ensemble with an ornate fascinator and pointed-toe heels in matching shades.

Like her younger sister, she opted for an updo and wore her famous brown strands in an elaborate but neat bun:

Neil P. Mockford/GC Images/Getty

VIDEO: Pippa Middleton is Married

The duchess seemed busy with a few duties to keep the ceremony running smoothly. In a move reminiscent of her own wedding to Prince William, Kate helped Pippa keep her train in place.

"Here ... your backside has to look better today than it did at my wedding." Samir Hussein/Wireimage

And not a hair looked out of place as she kept busy corralling Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and the young members of the wedding party.