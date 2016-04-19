This Is How Kate Middleton Looks So Good in Every Photo She Takes

Blame it on good genes, the perfect wardrobe, or a combination of makeup and lighting, but there's no denying that Kate Middleton knows how to take a picture. In fact, it seems like the duchess can't take a bad one, and even the photos that show her pulling a funny face come off as charming and endearing.

So, what is Middleton's picture-perfect secret? Well, aside from all of the aforementioned elements, she has one trick up her sleeve (or shall we say leg), and she borrowed it from Princess Diana. If you look at almost any photo of the Duchess of Cambridge seated (like a recent one from her visit to the Taj Mahal), you'll notice that her legs are always bent just so—a move that has been dubbed "The Duchess Slant."

"Typically 'the Duchess Slant' is used when a lady has to sit for an extended amount of time while keeping poise and posture," Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert and founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette (which named Middleton's pose), tells People. "It is the perfect pose for when a camera is shooting directly in front of you because by slightly slanting the knees to create a zig-zag effect when wearing a dress or skirt, your legs are angled so that the camera only shoots the sides of your legs and protects your modesty." Additionally, the flattering stance lengthens the legs." Noted. Excuse us while we practice our Duchess Slant.

So, how can you replicate Middleton's poised pose next time you're seated for a pic? "The key with the technique is to square your shoulders straight ahead while maintaining perfect posture. Keeping knees and ankles together at all times, position your legs so that you create a slant, angling your knees to the side. Hands should be folded one over the other and placed in your lap."