Kate Middleton's Personal Secretary Is Reportedly Quitting After Two Years

Kate Middleton's personal secretary, Catherine Quinn, is reportedly moving on after two years as the Duchess of Cambridge's right-hand woman — but not because of any drama, job-related or otherwise.

The Daily Mail reported that the two are parting amicably on the "best of terms" because Quinn wants to return to her roots doing charitable work.

"She has done an incredible job but just wants some more time for other interests and feels she has helped the duchess create a solid platform in order to move forward," a source told Daily Mail.

Quinn first began working with Kate in 2017. Throughout her time with the duchess, Quinn was responsible for planing and scheduling her appointments as well as accompanying her during engagements. She was also a big part of aiding the Duchess of Cambridge with her “early years” project, which was formed to help steer children away from addiction and crime.

According to Daily Mail, Quinn will depart from her role shortly after Christmas.

