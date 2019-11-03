Kate Middleton Is Taking a Parenting Strategy Out of Princess Diana's Playbook

Despite their children being born into royalty (and ruling the United Kingdom one day), Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly want George, Charlotte, and Louis to be raised as normal as possible.



According to a new report at The Sun, Kate is taking a parenting strategy out of Princess Diana's playbook and wants to provide her kids with an ordinary childhood. "Kate has always wanted the children to live in the real world. She and William don’t want them to live in a gilded bubble," the source told the outlet. "They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids."

However, Diana was the first one to break the mold when it came to this style of royal parenting. Back in the day, when Will and Harry were younger, Di would occasionally sneak the boys into McDonald's, movie theaters, and amusement parks in order for them to connect with other children. And it's those kinds of activities that Kate hopes to mirror with the future generation of royals.

"Kate is mindful of how much William loved his mother," the insider said. "She was very unstuffy and wanted William and Harry to fit in with their school friends and experience normality. That’s the baton she handed to Kate."

The mom of three has already took off running with those responsibilities. In addition to treating her kids to trips to the local petting zoo and beach, Kate expects them to do chores around Kensington Palace. For example, George helps the Waitrose delivery driver carry in the groceries. Meanwhile, Kate is also strict about "limiting screen time and sugar."

Royal titles aside, it appears as if George, Charlotte, and Louis are going to grow up to be well-rounded individuals — just as their parents intended.