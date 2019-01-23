Kate Middleton Reveals When She Found Parenting George and Charlotte the Hardest

She may be royalty, but Kate Middleton can still relate to your parenting struggles.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge made a visit to the charity Family Action and revealed that she also experiences motherhood woes, pinpointing the exact age of her first two children, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, that she found most difficult as a parent.

"It’s so hard. You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother particularly in the early days, but after the age of 1 it falls away,” she said during her appearance, according to People. “After that there isn’t a huge amount — lots of books to read.”

While she does have the family's nanny, Maria Turrion Borallo, who has been compared to a modern-day Mary Poppins and lives at Kensignton Palace, Kate adds: "Everybody experiences the same struggle."

Back in 2017, it was reported by CALMzine, that Will and Kate are adopting an open and honest parenting style — a departure from the strict British stereotype – in hopes that it will make them stronger in the future.

“Catherine and I are clear that we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings. Over the past year we have visited a number of schools together where we have been amazed listening to children talk about some quite difficult subjects in a really clear and emotionally articulate way — something most adults would struggle with,” William said at the time.

In April, the couple's third child, Prince Louis, will turn one, but hopefully this time around is a breeze given their prior experiences with George and Charlotte.