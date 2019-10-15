All the Ways Kate Middleton Honored Pakistan During Her Second Royal Tour Stop

When Kate Middleton and Prince William attended an important meeting in Pakistan on Tuesday, the duchess was decked out in respectful attire that doubled as a tribute to the country.

The couple met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, a close friend of William's mother Princess Diana, for the second official stop on the first full day of their royal tour. For the meeting, Kate opted to honor the country with a few respectful nods to Pakistan with her outfit.

Clad in an emerald green tunic by Catherine Walker (a favorite of Princess Diana's) and cream slacks by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan, she accessorized with a forest green scarf by Satrangi and earrings by new favorite Pakistani jewelry designer Zeen.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kate and Prince William made time to visit the Islamabad Model College for Girls, where Kate had previously opted to wear a royal blue shalwar kameez from Maheen Khan with a pair of beige shoes, following her style choices from the previous day.

Kate and Prince William spent the day alongside a classroom full of eager children, who were full of sweet words for the pair. Two children made sure William knew they were "big fans" of his mother Princess Diana, who actually visited the school three times during the 1990s.

"This is my first time, and it is very nice to be here and meet you all," Prince William told the excited kindergarteners.

On Monday, Kate selected a traditional blue ombré shalwar kameez to begin her and Prince William's five-day royal Pakistan tour. The duchess has been conscious of each fashion decision made while on the tour so far, with nods and appreciation for the country's culture in nearly every single ensemble we've seen her in.

Before heading out on their tour, William and Kate took a quick trip to the Aga Khan Centre in London's King Cross. While there, Kate paid tribute to Pakistan with a pair of green statement earrings, also by Zeen. According to People, the duchess will likely be clad in green several times throughout the course of her trip. It's the color of the Pakistani flag, and as such Kate will likely be spotted in the color and its related hues several times while visiting the country.

We'll be keeping a close eye on what Kate plans to step out in next.