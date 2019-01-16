Kate Middleton Returns to Her Ladylike Style in an Oscar de la Renta Skirt Suit

After dressing down in skinny jeans and combat boots the other day, Kate Middleton returned to her signature style in a violet Oscar de la Renta skirt suit.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal Opera House in London wearing an outfit that felt quintessentially Kate. She teamed her designer separates with equally chic pairings, including black tights, a black croc Aspinal of London handbag, and Rupert Sanderson stilettos — a complete 180 from her comfy kicks earlier this week.

Kate finished off her ladylike look with diamond and gold hoop earrings and her trademark bouncy blowout.

Never one to shy away from recycling her wardrobe, Middleton first wore the magenta peplum skirt and matching blazer nearly two years ago at the UK Guild of Health Writers Conference alongside Prince William. Back then, she also opted for fancy footwear and sheer tights.

For this afternoon's appearance, Kate will speak to dancers about their costume production and watch them rehearse the ballet The Two Pigeons.

We're sure Middleton's daughter, three-year-old Princess Charlotte wishes she could join her mom on this particular excursion, as the toddler is said to be taking ballet lessons and loves dancing just like the late Princess Diana. Hopefully next time, Charlotte!