The 1 Color Kate Middleton Will Not Wear on Royal Outings 

What has the color orange ever done to Kate Middleton?

It's the color of Halloween, citrus fruits and the second-best flavor of Gatorade. It calls to mind Creamsicles on a hot summer day, open fireplaces in the winter and the vibrantly hued locks of Vitamin C (the singer, not the nutrient) and Ginger Spice — musical legends among us. According to this color psychology website, it denotes adventure, happiness and warmth, which, if NYC's Tinder profiles have told us anything, are positive, attractive attributes!

But while Middleton has been known to wear head-to-toe colorful concoctions of many varietys and colors, there is one egregious exception. Spoiler, it's orange.

After Harper's Bazaar Australia took a deep dive into the royal photo archives, they noticed that during her 8 years as the Duchess of Cambridge, Middleton has worn everything from electric blues to magenta pinks — but she's never worn orange.

No orange peacoats for her. Not even pumpkin or apricot-colored.

The closest she's come to wearing outright orange have been blood red-oranges (that are distinctly more red than anything else, let's be honest), and that one time in 2013 whe she wore peach for a brief, fleeting moment before never letting it touch her clothes again.

Clearly as far as Middleton is concerned, orange is not the new black. But hey, at least we know one royal who won't shy away from giving it some love ...