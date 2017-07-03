Kate Middleton Just Debuted the Haircut of Summer 2017 at Wimbledon

Aside from her ladylike style, Kate Middleton might best be known for her signature long locks, which she's been rocking with ease since she first met Prince William back at the University of St. Andrews. But as the age-old saying goes, it’s out with the old, in with the new for the Duchess of Cambridge.

On Monday morning, Middleton arrived for Wimbledon’s first match of the day with a noticeably shorter hairdo. The shoulder-grazing style was as bouncy as ever but was cropped a few inches higher than usual. And we have a feeling the look will become one of the most popular chops of summer, since it adds fresh edge to a classic cut.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The brunette paired her new ‘do with a black-and-white polka dot Dolce & Gabbana dress ($1,038, farfetch.com), which was complemented by black block-heel sandals and a white top-handle purse.

GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty

At the event, Middleton met with the young ballboys and girls, who will help clear the courts over the next two weeks, as well as the game’s stewards and medical staff.

With the upcoming royal tour still a couple weeks away, here’s to hoping that this isn’t Middleton’s last courtside appearance at the London tournament.