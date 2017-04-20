Kate Middleton Admits She's Felt "Lonely" as a Mother

To the untrained eye, Kate Middleton seems to have it all—she’s married to a prince, for crying out loud! But the Duchess of Cambridge is the first to admit that she’s not immune to the mental and emotional hardships endured by those outside the spotlight.

During a meeting at the Global Academy on Thursday, Middleton confessed that motherhood has, at times, left her feeling lonesome. “It is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated, but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through,” Duchess Kate told the founders of Mush, an app that connects mothers in the hopes of forming support networks. "It is being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out to those around you."

Middleton’s meeting is the latest development in her ongoing mental health initiative.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Sizzles in Red Armani for Official London Engagement

If you're dealing with similar struggles, reach out. Know that you're not alone.