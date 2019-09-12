Kate Middleton Is Reportedly More Relaxed and Open With Everything She Has to Say

After more than a decade in the public eye, it looks like Kate Middleton is finally taking a breath and being herself. Sources tell People that after having three children, she's found a "passion and purpose" in being a mother and wanting to help mothers all over the world. And because she's so driven, she's finally relaxing and being more open and personal with everything she says and does. In fact, sources note that Middleton is writing her speeches and becoming more and more involved with philanthropy that's close to her heart, which is impressing just about everyone in the royal orbit.

"She is now more open with what she wants to say, and funnily enough, she is more relaxed as well," a source close to the royals said. The sources also explain that when Middleton attends certain meetings, she stays for the entire time and is engaged with the conversation. She doesn't just come and go, she's genuinely concerned with all of the different topics that she's exploring, like child welfare.

"The duchess wouldn't just join us, she would stay for the whole meeting," Kate Stanley, director of strategy at the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, told People. "She has a deep curiosity to really understand the issues."

The sources add that being a mom may have something to do with Middleton's newfound sense of freedom. Having children also makes her relatable. Since Prince George was born, Middleton has been active with charities having to do with children, such as Back to Nature, which encourages kids to get outdoors.

"She is an adoring mother, and she is contributing publicly in the way we would want her to," the source added. "You see it more and more. The young student has turned into our future queen."