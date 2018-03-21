Pregnant Kate Middleton Goes Bold in a Color She Almost Never Wears

When it comes to her wardrobe, Kate Middleton has tried and true fashion staples. She’s known for having a closet full of royal blue, but on Wednesday, she dared to wear a less conventional shade for her, and it fits springtime to a tee.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a soft mint green A-line Jenny Packham maternity look, and it may be one of the very few times she's ever worn the color. With March 20 marking the beginning of spring, the seasonal pastel shade only makes sense.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

For the special occasion, Middleton opted not to re-wear a past maternity look, which she has done during this pregnancy time and time again. Instead, she turned to one of her favorite designer labels for a beautiful bow necktie coat with golden buttons on the sleeve.

VIDEO: Right Now: Kate Middleton Gives Speech at The Royal Society of Medicine

She paired the outfit with silver Kiki McDonough earrings, a Loeffler Randall clutch, and beige Gianvito Rossi pumps.

She wore it with only a few weeks left until she gives birth to her third child, though notably, her pregnancy hasn't stopped her from making royal visit after royal visit. On this particular trip, Middleton co-hosted an event at the Royal Society of Medicine with The Royal Foundation in London.

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Friendly, but Not BFFs

Today The Duchess of Cambridge hosted an symposium on early intervention, bringing together academics, practitioners and charities to better support the wellbeing of young children pic.twitter.com/1kRvqYGpfe — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 21, 2018

“Her Royal Highness is bringing together academics, researchers, practitioners, educators, and charities to discuss perinatal, maternal, and infant mental health; parenting support; and resources for schools,” said Kensington Palace in a statement on Twitter.

During her speech, Middleton advocated for teaching teenagers parenting skills to make them "child-ready" ahead of time. “We need to highlight how important it is to support mothers too, potentially even before they give birth. They need to be aware how vulnerable they might be and, critically, know where they can find help for themselves, as well as for their babies and toddlers," Middleton said, according to The Telegraph.

“And potentially we could start to look even earlier, by teaching parenting and relationship skills to teenagers, to get the next generation of parents child-ready, well before they have to put these skills into practice.”