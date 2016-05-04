Kate Middleton Turns to Her Michael Kors Coat Once More for Medieval-Themed Playground Opening

The Duchess of Cambridge continued her streak of elegant daytime ensembles Wednesday in Hampton Court where the royal was on hand to open Magic Garden, a new children’s playground and maze, once King Henry VIII’s former Tiltyard, where he famously held Tudor tournaments with plenty of swords and armor. Don’t think Middleton carried the medieval theme into her getup, however.

Instead, she once again opted for a conservative and fanciful Michael Kors coat—previously worn during her tour of Australia in 2014—with sensible nude L.K. Bennett heels. So did she bring along Prince George and Princess Charlotte for an unforgettable play date inside the attraction? The little ones aren’t quite ready for such a momentous undertaking.

According to People, the Duchess admitted Prince George would have been scared of a 25-foot plastic dragon that other older kids fell in love with. She also took time to chat with local moms and play in the sandy grounds of the new, soon-to-be family favorite establishment.

Watch: Princess Kate chats to mothers and toddlers in the Magic Garden at Hampton Court Palace A video posted by Simon Perry (@sperrypeoplemag) on May 4, 2016 at 3:48am PDT

...before coming face to face with the resident sleeping dragon! #MagicGarden #HamptonCourtPalace A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 4, 2016 at 5:19am PDT

Over 17,000 bulbs and 3,000 shrubs have been planted in the #MagicGarden; The Duchess met some of the gardeners who helped create the magical landscape. #HamptonCourtPalace A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 4, 2016 at 5:17am PDT

The Duchess peers into the dragon's nest to say hello to a couple of children playing in the #MagicGarden #HamptonCourtPalace A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 4, 2016 at 5:13am PDT

Later in the day, the beauty removed her Kors topper and revealed a gray-blue one-shoulder dress with ruffled detailing. This time, she threw in a mini clutch that matched her shoes and once again turned heads.

The beauty nailed it in a gray-blue dress, nude pumps, and a matching clutch while celebrating the opening of Magic Gardens in Hampton Court. Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images

We can’t wait to see what the beauty rocks next.