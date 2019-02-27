Kate Middleton Is Giving Us Mermaid Vibes in This Glittering Gown

The duchess has arrived.

Kate Middleton and Prince William continued their visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday with an outing to the Empire Music Hall in Belfast. Swapping out her red Carolina Herrera coat dress and go-to LK Bennett lace-up boots from earlier in the day, the Duchess of Cambridge — or, since she’s in Ireland, Lady Carrickfergus — opted for a glittering mermaid-esque aquamarine Missoni midi gown with an empire waist and billowing sleeves. Kate, her signature blowout intact, accessorized with a translucent pendant necklace a small beige clutch, and a matching pair of suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Middleton’s royal date, Prince William, kept his look in line with his daytime style, stepping out in a navy suit with a white dress shirt peeking out from beneath his blazer.

This outing marks the close of Kate and Wills’s first day in Ireland — tomorrow will be their second and final day abroad.