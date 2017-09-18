Kate Middleton Is Back with a New Message About Mental Health

Kate Middleton has been taking a break from her royal duties since announcing her third pregnancy and suffering from extreme morning sickness, but she recently reappeared by way of a new mental health PSA.

The royal, who champions mental health awareness, filmed an introductory video for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families back in January, and the clip was released on Monday.

“Mental health is how we feel and think, things that can’t really be seen but that affect us every day, and talking about them can feel difficult,” the Duchess of Cambridge says in the video, which introduces a new animated short that “helps us all talk about our mental health.”

“What to say and who to talk to when we have feelings that are too big to manage on our own, and how to listen and help if one of our friends is finding things difficult. Sometimes, it’s just a simple conversation that can make things better,” Middleton adds.

The animated film (below) will be distributed to elementary schools throughout the U.K. in an effort to help children talk about their feelings. “As parents, we all want our children to have the best possible start in life. Encouraging children to understand and be open about their feelings can give them the skills to cope with the ups and downs that life will throw at them as they grow up,” Middleton said in a statement, according to People.

“It’s important that our children understand that emotions are normal and that they have the confidence to ask for help if they are struggling,” she continued. Watch the film above.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are lucky to grow up with such a brave and understanding mom.