What Kate Middleton Wore on Her First Solo Royal Visit with Meghan Markle at Wimbledon

Sisters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may not be BFFs, but they could've fooled us on Saturday at their first royal solo event together. Middleton broke her maternity leave for a little royal bonding time, and this time, no princes were invited.

The two royals left their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry at home in order to cheer on the women at the Ladies' Single Final at the Wimbledon Championships (including Markle's friend Serena Williams), and they couldn't have looked happier.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

For the special bonding event, Middleton brought her fashion A-game. She wore a white polka dot dress with black spots on it, while Markle opted for a striped shirt and culottes.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

While royal fans usually see the Duchess of Cambridge in more formal settings, she's never been afraid to let her hair down and be a little more casual, as this outfit shows. Glad to see these two are getting some bonding time in—especially since Queen Elizabeth and Markle already seem so close.