The Royal Trick Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Use to Prevent Wardrobe Malfunctions

A lot of effort goes into making sure the royal family looks picture perfect when they step out in front of a million eyes at royal outings. They don't want mishaps, they don't want stumbles, and they certainly don't want fashion faux pas. But let's be honest, they can't always avoid it, especially when weather is involved.

They have to brave the elements on occasion, in heels and dresses while smiling, because as regal as they may be, they can't control the rain or snow. Go figure.

Still, that doesn't mean they don't have tricks to working around it. While sometimes it's impossible (see: this photo of a pregnant Kate Middleton in a dress and heels, coatless, tottering through a snowstorm), other times they can make it work. Especially when it's windy.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Flowy skirts and dresses might be risky when its breezey out, butKate Middleton and Meghan Markle reportedly have a special secret for how they manage to still avoid their outfits getting blown upwards by a gust of wind.

RELATED: Awkwardly, Neither Queen Elizabeth Nor Meghan Markle Knew Royal Protocol on This

Etiquette expert Myka Meier revealed all to The Sun. “Often they wear body suits and clothes that actually increase static so it’s much hard for something to fly up," she said. "So you have an under garment that is almost like a body suit that is one tactic that is used."

Pool/Samir Hussein/Shutterstock

“I know when I went to finishing school we were taught that when you are on the tarmac, if you do not use weights or heavy weighted material, you make sure it will not fly up by wearing under garments that keep the fabrics connect to your body," Meier added. "Also the undergarment would be chosen for that reason."

For events that are particularly windy or at risk for fashion faux pas — such as the runway of an airport — heavier fabric choices are necessary. Unfortunately, Middleton learned that the hard way during some of her earliest royal appearances, such as when her Jenny Packham dress blew around at the Calgary airport in 2011.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

At least she knows better now.