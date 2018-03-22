Kate Middleton Took a Surprising Cue from Meghan Markle's Stylebook

Kate Middleton is something of a by-the-book gal. A foil to soon-to-be royal Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Cambridge takes few fashion risks, sticking to a conservative wardrobe of black and nude pumps and (mostly blue) dresses.

However, as the due date of Prince William and Kate’s third child nears (the royal baby is expected in April), Middleton appears to be shaking things up on her last appearance before going on maternity leave. On Thursday, William and Kate met with wheelchair basketball players hoping to compete in Birmingham’s 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Duke even participated himself, shooting (and scoring!) while sitting in a wheelchair.

The Duke has a go at wheelchair basketball - and scores! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/AkLhdumhYB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

While William kept his attire in-line with past engagements (navy suit with an open collar), Kate broke from her norm, opting for a floral blouse peaking from beneath an ivory coat, black pumps, and *gasp,* PANTS.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

To be fair, this isn’t the first time Middleton has ditched the gown for a pair of slacks—but still, it’s hardly routine.

That being said, Markle, while new to the royal circuit, has worn pants to several events since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Victoria Jones - PA Images/Getty

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Perhaps Kate is inspired by her future sister-in-law's style?