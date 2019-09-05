Kate Middleton Matched Her Outfit to Princess Charlotte and Prince George's School Uniforms

We're big fans of sartorial support (it's like emotional support, but fashion), and Kate Middleton did us proud with her latest outfit.

On Thursday morning, she and Prince William saw Princess Charlotte off for her first day of school, alongside Prince George. The Cambridge family arrived at Thomas's Battersea in London hand-in-hand, with the Duchess of Cambridge wearing a dress that matched her children's school uniform.

The Michael Kors dress, which she wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding rehearsal, featured a red, white, and navy blue floral print that was perfectly coordinated with the navy-trimmed red sweaters Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore.

Princess Charlotte stayed true to the school dress code for her first day, but managed to add a personal accessory to her ensemble — a sequined pink unicorn keychain hanging from her backpack. We have a feeling she'll soon be following in her mother's fashionable footsteps.

The first day of school is a big moment for the Duchess of Cambridge — when Prince George had his first day two years ago, she was unable to attend due to severe morning sickness while pregnant with Prince Louis.

She's made up for lost time — and then some.