Are Kate Middleton and Mary Berry Teaming Up for a Holiday Special?

What’s better than a scrumptious lemon eclair or opera cake? Nothing, but a royals/Great British Baking Show crossover is a close second.

Former GBBS judge Mary Berry and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton will reportedly unite for a holiday special which bears the working title “The Mary Berry Royal Christmas Show," according to The Sun. The special is rumored to air on BBC1 next month, though the network was unable to provide comment or confirmation to InStyle’s inquiry.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

According to reports, the very British duo will be making food for charity workers who are serving through the holiday season. There’s even the possibility that the show will take place at a royal locale … Perhaps we can expect cameos from other members of Middleton’s family, too? An heir apparent to cut a cookie or two? A unicorn-obsessed tot to stir some batter? Only time will tell.

RELATED: Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have a Surprisingly Adult Hobby

Luckily, there are 7 seasons of the GBBS (and a new season of The Crown!) on Netflix to hold us over.

