Kate Middleton Looks Beautiful in Blue! Get Her Dress for Yourself Before It Sells Out

Kate Middleton was the picture of perfection in London today where she donned a recycled royal blue L.K. Bennett frock (above). The chic sheath dress is crafted from crepe, and features a unique notched collar, cinched waist, and centered back slit. She topped off her ladylike look with navy blue suede pumps and a matching clutch.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose the outfit for a visit to the Tower of London's Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red poppy installation, which was created by artist Paul Cummins as a tribute to fallen World War I soldiers. She was joined by Prince William and Prince Harry for the outing, where the trio each planted their own commemorative ceramic flowers to join the huge red field (below). Middleton's vibrant ensemble was the perfect choice for the occasion, and beautifully contrasted the color of the ruby-hued poppies.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

