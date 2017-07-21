Kate Middleton Looks Flawless in Lavender While Boarding a Hamburg-Bound Train

All aboard! Kate Middleton and Prince William bid auf wiedersehen to Berlin on Friday morning, and boarded a Hamburg-bound train for the final day of their whirlwind tour of Poland and Germany.

The morning after a glamorous reception at Clärchens Ballhaus, the royal couple looked cheery as they made their way through the Berlin Hauptbahnhof station to their train. Kate capped off their two-day stay in the German capital with a custom lavender A-line dress by one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead. A contrasting red clutch added a modern edge to the mother of two's look, while a pair of nude pumps (shop a similar style here) proved she's still a fan of the classics.

While in Hamburg, the Duke and Duchess are scheduled to celebrate the joint UK-German year of science at the city's Maritime Museum, which, this year, is focused on oceans.

Next up, they will visit the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall to watch a special performance for the children of Hamburg hosted by the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra. Last but not least, they will tour the Airbus training facilities and get a close-up look at the final assembly of an A320 aircraft, before heading back to London to celebrate Prince George's fourth birthday.

We're looking forward to one more day of Kate's impeccable travel style.