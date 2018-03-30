Here’s How You’ll Know When Kate Middleton Is in Labor

It’s almost time for the arrival of baby no. 3 for Prince William and Kate Middleton!

Now that the Duchess of Cambridge is officially on maternity leave ahead of her April due date, the countdown has begun for the debut of their tiny tyke, and the rails outside of St. Mary’s hospital have already been freshly painted in anticipation of Middleton’s delivery.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As for how we’ll know when the trendsetting mom goes into labor, Kensington Palace is expected to announce that Middleton has been admitted to St. Mary’s in London when it happens, if they handle the news the same way that they did when Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born.

Post labor, once baby number three is delivered, the Palace will confirm the arrival and baby's sex to the press and on its social media. They also make an old-school paper announcement placed on an easel outside Buckingham Palace. When Middleton went into labor with Prince George, almost 12 hours went by between the labor announcement and the birth announcement. With Princess Charlotte, it was only three. Surely, bookies will take bets on how long it will be for baby no. 3.

After family members arrive to visit the baby, the royal couple will introduce their little one to the world ... but it’s not clear how long that will be after Middleton gives birth. With George, Middleton and her hubby didn’t pop up on the steps of the hospital until the day after she gave birth. In Charlotte’s case, Middleton surprised everyone when she stepped out with William to take her home after only a few hours.

Either way, we can’t wait to meet the new royal tot!