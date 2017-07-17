Kate Middleton Jokes About Having "More Babies" with Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal tour of Poland and Germany has just kicked off, but already they’re setting the Internet abuzz on their travels. The couple landed in Poland with their kids, almost-4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, on Monday, and they were gifted by a well wisher with a present for a newborn.

Rather than accept the slightly inappropriately timed present without comment, Middleton decided to joke with her husband about the gesture. “We will just have to have more babies,” she said, according to a correspondent from the Daily Mirror.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

While this was likely just an offhanded joke between a husband and wife, we can’t help but wonder if the Duchess of Cambridge was trying to tell us something with her comment. Could Middleton have babies on the brain? After all, with Charlotte embarking on another big royal tour, clearly the toddler is mature enough to be a great big sister.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed.