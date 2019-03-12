Kate Middleton Broke Her Signature Style Formula for a Low-Key Royal Visit

By now, Kate Middleton has her trademark look on lock: a mid-length dress (usually designer), classic pumps in a neutral shade, and, if it's chilly, a statement coat. But on Tuesday, Kate threw caution to the wind and broke her style formula in favor of trousers.

While visiting the Henry Fawcett Centre in Kennington, the Duchess of Cambridge kept it low-key in a pair of wide-leg pants by Jigsaw. She tucked a fuchsia Gucci bow blouse ($1,300, net-a-porter.com) into the trousers' high waist and carried a light lilac top-handle bag.

The Duchess of Cambridge is on a low-key visit to a children’s centre in south London to learn more about support being offered to youngsters and their families.

Kate, 37, is visiting the Henry Fawcett Centre in Kenningto to see how the Lambeth Early Action Partnership works. pic.twitter.com/GNRsvM1lkW — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 12, 2019

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in Lambeth



📷 via Arthur Edwards pic.twitter.com/s52Q0F39Ii — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) March 12, 2019

But don't worry, Kate still maintained her bouncy blowout and minimal makeup for the royal outing, in which Kate will "see how Lambeth Early Action Partnership are using the Parent and Infant Relationship Service (PAIRS) to support parents, carers and their children," according to Kensington Palace.

Today The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre @HF_CC to see how @LeapLambeth are using the Parent and Infant Relationship Service (PAIRS) to support parents, carers and their children. pic.twitter.com/zsz57oeHS1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 12, 2019

Today's fashion risk also interrupts the duchess's recent monochromatic style streak. Last week, Kate stepped out wearing all-green in a Sportmax coat, a midi Michael Kors dress, and a matching Manu Atelier purse. And just yesterday, she wore a bright red Catherine Walker jacket and a coordinating fascinator to church.

It's reported that Kate will be attending not one, but two Commonwealth Day service outings today: one in the afternoon and the other in the evening. And while we doubt she'll take Meghan Markle's lead and wear a suit for tonight's event, maybe Kate will surprise us with a new sartorial twist — fingers crossed!