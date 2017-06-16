Kate Middleton's Nautical Outfit Is Suprisingly Affordable

Kate Middleton looks ready to sail the high seas in her latest nautical ensemble.

While making an appearance at a sailing roadshow in London on Friday as patron of the 1851 Trust—a foundation that aims to inspire young students to pursue science and math subjects—the Duchess of Cambridge looked to be in high spirits. At the event, the royal took dressing for the ocasssion quite literally, giving us a lesson in styling surprisingly affordable nautical separates into a picture-perfect look.

The mom of two was a J.Crew dream, as she modeled a pair of tapered navy blue cropped trousers embellished with gold buttons (shop a similar style here) and gray tweed pumps from the brand. The rest of the royal's ensemble was just as affordable, with a slim cut white blazer from Zara, which was lined with a row of brass buttons, draped over a plain white T-shirt.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Per usual, we couldn't help but be mesmerized by Middleton's lustrous locks that she offset with a pair of gold connected hoop earrings from jewelry designer Mirabelle Lolita ($40, mirabellejewellery.co.uk).

The duchess's sailing-ready outfit proves that you don't need to break the bank for winning summer style.