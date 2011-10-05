Kate Middleton Inspires Rise of Bridal Bolero Sales

It's no secret that shoppers are feeling Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's ladylike looks. The latest "RepliKate" trend? Bridal boleros! The Daily Mail reports that brides-to-be are buying more white and ivory shrugs in the UK, ever since Kate slipped into an Alexander McQueen cropped cardigan for her evening reception. Winter brides, would you try this cozy look? Let us know in the comments!

Plus: See the most memorable wedding dress of the year in the gallery.

