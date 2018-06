Designers and shoppers alike are feeling Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's ladylike looks, and the New York Times has a name for her style twins—RepliKates! "We are definitely returning to a time when we want things that are more timeless and polished, not looking a mess,” stylist Rachel Zoe said of Middleton's influence. Tell us, are you inspired by Catherine's prim and proper fashion sense? Let us know by voting in the poll below!

Abaca; Sipa Press