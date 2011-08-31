Kate Middleton Inspired Essie’s Fall Nail Polish Collection

Getty Images; Courtesy of Essie (2)
While Essie's new fall nail polish line may be named after handbags, founder Essie Weingarten’s real inspiration for the collection was much more regal. “The type of woman whose handbag speaks volumes about her, that’s who inspired me with this collection,” she told InStyle.com exclusively. “Like Kate Middleton when she met President Obama wearing a classic beige dress, black heels and matching black clutch. It was just so ladylike. I love the look of classic, fashionable, and timeless.” See Essie's complete fall collection in the gallery—including two variations of buff, the Duchess of Cambridge's favorite hue—and visit Essie.com for a list of store locations near you.