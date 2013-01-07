Is Kate Middleton Hair Iconic? Is Sarah Michelle Gellar Coming Back to TV?

1. Of course Kate Middleton's strands snagged her the title of Most Iconic Hair of 2012. [HuffPo]

2. Buffy's back! Sarah Michelle Gellar may star in a new FOX sitcom. [EW]

3. In sexy news, Agent Provocateur's fourth scent, Pétale Noir, will hit shelves on Valentine's Day. [WWD]

4. Gucci is the most mentioned designer label in hip-hop songs. Surprised? [Complex]

5. Get up to 70% off online during Opening Ceremony's final sale. [Opening Ceremony]

6. Check out Nicola Formichetti's debut handbag collection for Mugler. [Styleite]