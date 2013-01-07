Is Kate Middleton Hair Iconic? Is Sarah Michelle Gellar Coming Back to TV?

Starmaxinc; CelebrityPhoto; Courtesy Photo (4)
InStyle Staff
Jan 07, 2013 @ 12:19 pm

1. Of course Kate Middleton's strands snagged her the title of Most Iconic Hair of 2012. [HuffPo]

2. Buffy's back! Sarah Michelle Gellar may star in a new FOX sitcom. [EW]

3. In sexy news, Agent Provocateur's fourth scent, Pétale Noir, will hit shelves on Valentine's Day. [WWD]

4. Gucci is the most mentioned designer label in hip-hop songs. Surprised? [Complex]

5. Get up to 70% off online during Opening Ceremony's final sale. [Opening Ceremony]

6. Check out Nicola Formichetti's debut handbag collection for Mugler. [Styleite]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!