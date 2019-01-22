The Subtle Message in Kate Middleton's Head-to-Toe Green Look

Like the Queen, Kate Middleton is a fan of the simplest styling trick in the book: Monochromatic dressing.

In a pinch and can't decide if that blue matches that yellow without making you look like a Golden State Warriors cheerleader? Follow the royal fam's lead and match all of your accessories to your solid-colored dress. Observe, for example, Kate Middleton's ensemble as she stepped out to visit the Family Action charity on Tuesday morning.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose a forest green Beulah London dress, which she paired with a matching green belt, green suede pumps and a green clutch. You really can't go wrong — even if your stylist is on maternity leave.

There was more to Kate's dress than meets the eye, however. According to the brand's social media, Beulah London is on a social as well as sartorial mission to empower women. "Every beautiful garment we sell helps us support vulnerable women through employment," reads the description on Instagram.

Founded in 2010, the British brand provides "trafficked women in India with more rewarding and dignified employment that leaves them in charge of their own destinies," according to the company's LinkedIn profile. "Beulah creates beautiful and sustainably sourced high-end fashion products sold around the world to women wanting to look their best whilst supporting a good cause."

During her visit to Family Action, however, Kate's focus was squarely on the launch of the charity's new program which urges families to open the lines of communication about various stressors — from relationship issues to debt.

The Duchess hears about @family_action’s new campaign, which urges families to talk about the challenges that many of them face - such as debt, addiction, lack of time together, relationship issues and mental health issues. pic.twitter.com/MfseizbseY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 22, 2019

So the dress looks great, provides wages to victims of trafficking, and helps the Duchess spread her good will? Sounds like a winner.