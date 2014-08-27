Kate Middleton Gets Animated! Check Out "Simpsonized" Versions of All Her Best Looks

Kate Middleton, the next star of The Simpsons? Not quite! The royal style icon has, however, been re-imagined as a character from the hit television show by AleXsandro Palombo. The Italian artist (who is not affiliated with the series) shared his various recreations of the Duchess of Cambridge in a post titled "Welcome to Buckingham Palace," immortalizing her trend-setting status by illustrating what she would look like as a character in The Simpsons—but he didn't stop at just one look.

Having no shortage of amazing Middleton outfits to work with, Palombo transformed the star into a yellow-hued cartoon rocking a variety of dresses Kate has worn out to high-profile events, from the show-stopping Roland Mouret cream gown featuring a thigh-high split to her multitude of Alexander McQueen coatdress numbers. Queen Elizabeth II is also featured in the several of the drawings, while others feature multitudes of Middletons each wearing one of her famous looks (fascinators included!).

Ones thing's for sure: If Kate Middleton ever has to make an official trip to Springfield, she'll be ready!

