Kate Middleton Took Prince George and Princess Charlotte Halloween Costume Shopping at a Supermarket

Kate Middleton may be royalty, but that doesn't mean she's above shopping at a supermarket for polyester-blend Halloween costumes just like the rest of us.

This week, the thrifty duchess took her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Sainsbury's — a local grocery store chain in England — to browse the aisles, and shocked locals in the process, including fellow shopper Kathy Whittaker.

“She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits, but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures,” Kathy told The Mirror. “I managed to get the photo as she was at the self-service check-out. I didn’t see what she actually bought."

She added: “The lady that told me she was there had children with her, and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween. I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids but I don’t know what.”

While it's unclear what the Cambridge children will be for Halloween based on their trip to the market, a source at Us Weekly has an idea. “Kate lets George and Charlotte pick out their costumes,” the insider explained. “Charlotte, in particular, loves dressing up so is super excited and has chosen a Disney outfit.” Meanwhile, George reportedly wants to be a "policeman."

When it comes to trick-or-treating, the royal family has their own tradition. Unlike other kids who can freely hop from house to house in the neighborhood asking for candy, George and Charlotte have to stay near the Palace. “In the past, the kids have dressed up and gone trick-or-treating within the grounds of Kensington Palace, knocking on their relatives and live-in staff members’ doors,” the source added.

So long as there is candy involved, we're sure George and Charlotte don't mind.