Did Kate Middleton Just Single-Handedly Bring Gaucho Pants Back?

What’s black and white and a callback to the early 2000s all over? Kate Middleton’s latest outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge made a visit to the Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Center on Thursday to meet with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership, which aims to aid first-time parents under 24 years old.

At the @FNPNationalUnit, parents are partnered with a specially trained family nurse, who visits them regularly from early pregnancy until their child is two.



Middleton, a mother of three, made her London outing in a navy Equipment blouse with small white polka dots ($280; nordstrom.com), a pair of high-waist, wide-leg, cropped black Zara pants (which some may call gauchos), and block-heel Gianvito Rossi pumps ($695; mytheresa.com). Her golden-tinged brunette blowout was as bouncy as ever.

Between the polka dots and the pants, the Duchess’s look is certainly a sophisticated iteration of something we would see circa 2005.

Kate’s always enjoyed a retro streak, whether channeling or a ‘40s film star, or, you know, Jessica Simpson.

This look is so good, we honestly wouldn’t even mind if it single-handedly resurrected the gaucho pant.