Did Kate Middleton Just Single-Handedly Bring Gaucho Pants Back?

If anyone could resurrect the early-aughts' most controversial trend, it would be the Duchess of Cambridge. 

By Isabel Jones
Sep 19, 2019 @ 9:45 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

What’s black and white and a callback to the early 2000s all over? Kate Middleton’s latest outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge made a visit to the Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Center on Thursday to meet with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership, which aims to aid first-time parents under 24 years old.

Middleton, a mother of three, made her London outing in a navy Equipment blouse with small white polka dots ($280; nordstrom.com), a pair of high-waist, wide-leg, cropped black Zara pants (which some may call gauchos), and block-heel Gianvito Rossi pumps ($695; mytheresa.com). Her golden-tinged brunette blowout was as bouncy as ever.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Between the polka dots and the pants, the Duchess’s look is certainly a sophisticated iteration of something we would see circa 2005.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Channels a '40s Film Star at Church 

Kate’s always enjoyed a retro streak, whether channeling or a ‘40s film star, or, you know, Jessica Simpson.

This look is so good, we honestly wouldn’t even mind if it single-handedly resurrected the gaucho pant.

Advertisement

Popular in Videos

All Topics in Videos