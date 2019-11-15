Kate Middleton Continued Her Statement Outfit Streak in a Fuchsia Skirt Suit

Is Kate Middleton making me rethink my head-to-toe black wardrobe? Well, no — but almost. The Duchess of Cambridge is on a roll with her statement hues, including a can't-miss-it fuchsia skirt suit set by Oscar de la Renta which she wore on Friday.

The Duchess of Cambridge re-wore the magenta outfit with opaque black tights, black heeled pumps, and a black clutch, stepping out for an engagement at East Anglia's Children's Hospices' The Nook.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

She first wore the outfit during a 2017 event at the Guild Of Health Writers Conference, and wore it again in January for an outing at the Royal Opera House.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate visited The Nook five years after she launched an appeal for funds for the new center, and got to see the outcome of the $13 million initiative to build the new center for severely ill children. According to People, she was greeted by excited children from Poringland Primary School, Framingham Earl High School, and Hobart High Schools. She even had a sweet interaction with one of the children, rubbing his arm and asking if he was cold.

"She was very kind. Even though she didn’t have a lot of time she still came to talk to us," Niamh Bell, one of the schoolchildren, told reporters.

Spreading joy and color — it's the Kate Middleton way.