Kate Middleton Was Forbidden to Attend the Wimbledon Final While Pregnant with Prince George

Kate Middleton is an avid tennis fan, having played the sport throughout her childhood. The Duchess of Cambridge was even named the patron of the All England Tennis Club last year, where the Wimbledon Championships take place, but there was one occasion where the royal was forbidden to attend the final match.

When Middleton was eight months pregnant with her first child, Prince George, she desperately wanted to watch the Wimbledon final, where the U.K.’s Andy Murray defeated the top-seeded Novak Djokovic to become the first British man to win the title in 76 years. But unfortunately, Kate was forbidden to attend by her doctor.

“I was heavily pregnant. I wrote to [Murray] afterwards saying sorry for not being there,” she reveals in a new BBC documentary ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which begin July 3.

Middleton, who said that being able to attend in the Royal Box is “special,” also revealed her mom’s celebrity crush during the interview. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. Those are my first memories. Roger [Federer] is my mother’s heartthrob. I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too.”

Considering Federer was invited to Pippa Middleton’s wedding earlier this year, it seems that Kate’s mom isn’t the only one impressed by the tennis pro.

The new documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, will be broadcast on BBC1 on Sunday night.