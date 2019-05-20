Kate Middleton Just Shook up Her Style Uniform for the Second Time in One Day

New season, new Kate?

Kate Middleton just made another appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show after she stepped out this morning to present her "Back to Nature" garden design.

The Duchess of Cambridge changed from the white eyelet blouse and capris she wore earlier in the day into a tiered floral Erdem dress as she took Queen Elizabeth for a tour around the garden. She also swapped out her white Superga sneakers for a pair of camel-colored wedges. (Yep, they're back!)

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

It's a more casual look for Kate, who usually favors a formal dress and high-heel combo (think: Jackie Kennedy). Her buttoned up floral look, with its lacey detail and Victorian era-inspired neckline, is a sartorial 180 from her traditional style.

Though her second appearance today wasn't nearly as dressed-down as her outfit during this morning's event, it's a decidedly more comfy chic look than we're used to seeing on her.

Video: #kate #DuchessOfCambridge in a stunning Erdem dress arrives at Chelsea Flower show with Wills to show the Queen & other royals around her @The_RHS “back to nature” garden #RHSChelsea pic.twitter.com/fPghcMjFMB — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) May 20, 2019

Earlier in the day, the duchess showed off the garden she had designed (which featured a nod to Princess Diana) to visiting schoolchildren, and even spent time roasting marshmallows by the fire and climbing up a tree house.

She also made an appearance at the gardens on Sunday, along with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and shared photos of their family excursion on the Kensington Palace Instagram account.

“In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life," she said ahead of the unveiling. "I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”