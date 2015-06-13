Kate Middleton Makes Her First Post-Baby Appearance—and Looks Gorgeous!

Perhaps it shouldn't be much of a surprise, but Kate Middleton made her first public appearance just weeks after delivering Princess Charlotte—and she really nailed it. The Duchess of Cambridge was surrounded by her family—Prince William and Prince George, Prince Harry, and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall (a.k.a. Charles and Camilla)—to celebrate the Queen's birthday.

Splash News

And in true royal style, the celebration was mega, as in the Trooping of the Colour parade where 1,000 British soldiers march for the Queen's 89th. (Actually, Queen Elizabeth II rung in her birthday about two months ago on April 21, but who's counting?)

A picture of classic elegance, Middleton donned a powder blue, damask print car coat by Catherine Walker for the occasion topped with a white plumed hat by Lock & Co. Best of all, and perhaps stealing the show from his gorgeous glowing mum, Prince George matched her in a frilled baby blue outfit. (Fun fashion fact: The baby look was almost the exact style worn by William in 1984).

Splash News

Be on the lookout for Georgie again soon—his birthday on July 22 is just around the corner!

RELATED: See Prince George and Princess Charlotte's First Photo Together!