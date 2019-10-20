Kate Middleton Shares Her First-Ever Instagram Post Following Trip to Pakistan

Kate Middleton surprised royal fans when she posted a personal message for the first time on Instagram.

On Sunday morning, the duchess shared a series of photos from her and Prince William's recent trip to Pakistan to @KensingtonRoyal's account, and wrote an emotional caption to accompany the snapshots. “The community at the SOS Village is built around family - and the best possible family you could imagine - where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care,” Kate began.

“These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive." She signed off, writing her name full name, "Catherine."

During their five-day tour, Will and Kate returned to the SOS Village for a second time when their flight home was delayed due to an electrical storm in Islamabad. The impromptu visit allowed the couple to play another match of cricket with the children.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Played Pakistan's Most Popular Game in Another Traditional Outfit

Meanwhile, sources said the extra time at the center also enabled the royals "to delve deeper into the stories of the children, and the graduates, of the remarkable set-up," according to People.

While speaking with several of the program's graduates, Kate said, “Some of the things I’ve been looking at back home are how best do you support children and what do they need to have a successful life. One, it’s about quality relationships and two, the environment. What’s great is that you have both here.”