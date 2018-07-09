Kate Middleton Wore the Same Designer to All of Her Kids' Christenings

A whole 6 months without Kate Middleton? Not on her watch. The Duchess of Cambridge is supposed to be on maternity leave until October (which means no public appearances), but obviously she still came out to a royal event in her best and brightest outfit for her youngest child Prince Louis.

The baby prince was officially christened into the Church of England in a ceremony on July 9, and he was surrounded by loved ones, including his doting mom. The baptism of one of her children certainly wasn't something Middleton would miss, even if it did double as an official royal event. The beaming mom was sure to dress to the nines for the special day.

Dominic Lipinski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

The duchess wore one of her tried and true favorite brands, Alexander McQueen, marking the third time in a row that she has worn McQueen to her children's christenings.

In the past, Middleton's christening looks have been equally elegant, not straying at all from her classic style. For Princess Charlotte's big moment in 2016, Middleton dressed in head to toe white in an Alexander McQueen dress (which she wore again in 2017), with delicate silver jewelry and a flower-filled fascinator.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When Prince George was baptized in 2013, she wore a soft cream Alexander McQueen coat (which she again re-wore later).

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Looks like Middleton nailed three for three, as far as fashion is concerned.