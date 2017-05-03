Kate Middleton Tries Her Hand at Farming in Her Most Low-Key Look Yet

Kate Middleton, urban farmer? In the past, the Duchess of Cambridge has expressed her secret desire to tend to a farm, and on Wednesday in Arlingham, Gloucester, she got her chance.

The duchess visited Farms for City Children, dressed in a tan coat, brown moto leggings, and her trusty brown leather boots (shop a similar style here), meeting with schoolchildren and teachers as she toured the grounds. The program, founded in 1976, brings children from the inner cities out to the countryside, where they get the chance to tend to a working farm.

Samir Hussein/Getty

Middleton met with founders Michael and Clare Morpurgo, sat in on a story time with a group of lucky school children, and even helped plant onions in the vegetable garden on her visit. She also helped with feeding time at the farm and made friends with an adorable little lamb named “stinky,” so there’s that.

An extra special story time with Year 5 pupils from Vauxhall Primary School and Michael Morpurgo! 📚 pic.twitter.com/0zqXSZIJXv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 3, 2017

Planting onions in the vegetable garden at @Wick_Court with Yezda and Angel. pic.twitter.com/3rGDxLeSON — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 3, 2017

The Duchess helped out with feeding time at the farm and made friends with a lamb named 'Stinky' 🐑 pic.twitter.com/j5IHHZR3lI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 3, 2017

Time to feed the sheep at Wick Court where pupils from Vauxhall Primary School in London are spending the week experiencing rural life with Farms For City Children. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 3, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Back in September, the Duchess visited Wadebridge Young Farmers, where she revealed that she’s been teaching George and Charlotte about the farm at Sandringham. “She’s been teaching George the difference between barley and wheat and everything they grow on the farm there. She wants the children to learn all about farming and the apples in their orchard. She said she’d secretly like to be a young farmer,” 15-year-old group member Bea Hodge told reporters.

It seems like the duchess finally got her wish.