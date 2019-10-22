Kate Middleton Wore the Perfect Fall Dress in Previously Unseen Photos from Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton's printed midi dress has officially confirmed: It's fall y'all.

In previously unseen photos shared by Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge can be seen wearing a black and brown coral printed dress from L.K. Bennett. The photos were taken earlier this month when Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace, alongside Camila Cabello.

"This is the fourth consecutive year that Radio 1’s Teen Heroes have been honoured with an invitation to the Palace," Kensington Palace wrote. "The ten finalists were greeted by The Duke and Duchess, who praised them for their inspirational work and their dedication to helping others."

The photos were released two days after Kate and Prince William finished their royal tour of Pakistan. Following the trip, she posted her first personal message on Instagram (signed "Catherine), writing about their experience in the country.

“The community at the SOS Village is built around family - and the best possible family you could imagine — where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care,” she shared. "These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive."

Keep up the good work, Catherine.