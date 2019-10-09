Kate Middleton’s Olive Green Culottes and Burgundy Chanel Bag Scream Fall

The Duchess has carried this Chanel favorite several times in the past.

Kate Middleton is embracing fall fashion in the best way, and we've barely scratched the surface of October.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a surprise event on Wednesday (Oct. 9), heading to the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity in London's Natural History Museum in an eye-catching color combo that channeled the color of falling leaves, lush greenery, and everything we love about the season.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Kate chose a plum Warehouse sweater that paired beautifully with a pair of comfortable Jigsaw culottes for her outing, wearing a pair of Tod's high heels to tie it all together. She also carried a burgundy Chanel calfskin bag with an ornate enamel handle.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's Earrings Contain a Special Message About Her Upcoming Trip

The Chanel bag appears to be a favorite for Kate, as she's carried it several times before. During a 2017 visit to Paris, it was a constant companion while she spent time meeting fans. In 2018, she reintroduced it while out for a Sunday morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church with a Moloh tweed coat.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

According to Sky News' Rhiannon Mills, the Duchess has been spending time at the museum in an effort to learn more about the investigation and efforts to "protect all aspects of UK wildlife."

https://twitter.com/SkyRhiannon/status/1181878014981918720 Unexpected Duchess spotting @NHM_London for one school trip. Kate is at the museum to learn about how they’re investigating and helping to protect all aspects of UK wildlife @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/4WfF1E34r6 — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) October 9, 2019

Previously, Kate and Prince William were spotted last week during a special visit to the Aga Khan Centre, where the royals met up with the Aga Khan himself. Clad in a teal maxi dress by ARoss Girl and earrings from Pakistani designer Zeen, Kate looked totally prepared for her impending trip, which is set to take place October 14 through October 18.

The Duchess hasn't even left on the royal tour of Pakistan yet, and she's already wowing with some fantastic fashion choices. We can't wait to see what she decides to debut during her time there, especially if we're getting rich, dazzling hues like we've already been seeing.