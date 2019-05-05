Kate Middleton Reportedly Put an End to Prince William and Prince Harry's Rumored Feud

In addition to juggling three small children, a rigorous royal appearance schedule, and preparing to become Queen Consort, Kate Middleton somehow found the time to play peacemaker between her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

ICYMI, the royal Fab Four have not been a united front for quite a while. First, people speculated that Kate and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, had a falling out, but once that was squashed, the media moved on to a new conspiracy theory: the royal brothers were actually the ones experiencing a rift.

After a super awkward run-in between during Easter Sunday service, in which Will and Harry practically ignored each other, Kate reportedly put her foot down and encouraged a reunion. After church, the trio went to Frogmore Cottage to spend some quality time together and see the new renovations (Meghan was there, too).

According to the Mirror, Kate was the one who urged Harry to invite Will as a sort of "olive branch." A source added: “Kate is acutely aware of the importance of William and Harry getting along, not just because of perception but their collective responsibility to the monarchy as a whole."

She also feels responsible for bringing the brothers together, as Harry has been super supportive of her relationship with Will over the years. "Harry has acted as counsel to his brother throughout William and Kate’s more turbulent years, and the three of them had gone on to form the most tremendous partnership,” the insider added.

We're just glad Harry and Will made up before the arrival of Baby Sussex.