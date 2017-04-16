Kate Middleton Is an Absolute Vision in Easter White

Now this is Easter fashion done right! The royal family attended Easter Sunday service at St. George's chapel at Windsor Castle this morning, and Kate Middleton looked simply stunning in her cream-colored outfit.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were dressed in their Sunday best as they attended the special holiday service. Middleton, always the picture of elegance, wore a knee-length Catherine Walker coat—the same one she brought on the royal tour of Canada last year. She paired the outerwear with a matching satin pillbox hat and plain pumps for a polished springtime look.

Prince William kept things classic as well, wearing a sharp navy blue suit with a subtly patterned blue tie. The couple's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, didn't come to the ceremony, but we have a feeling we'll see them soon, as Pippa Middleton's wedding is right around the corner!

Queen Elizabeth, on the other hand, was in attendance, arriving for the holiday service in a bright teal ensemble. When the Queen got to the church, Middleton curtsied and Prince William bowed—according to etiquette rules, this means it was the first time the couple had seen the Queen that day!

The only missing party was Prince Harry. Last we heard, he was visiting actress Meghan Markle in Canada, so we can't even be mad that he didn't join the royal family for Easter.