Kate Middleton Places a Chic Spin on Easter Egg Blue in an Alexander McQueen Coat Dress

Kate Middleton knows how to dress for any occasion, and Easter Sunday is no exception. On the holiday — which also happens to be Queen Elizabeth's birthday this year — Kate attended church service at St. George's Chapel with her husband, Prince William, wearing an Alexander McQueen coat dress that placed a stylish spin on the pastel blue shade commonly associated with dip-dyed Easter eggs.

She paired the festive coat with a matching dress underneath and a Jane Taylor periwinkle fascinator. Breaking up the all-blue ensemble, the duchess opted for steel gray pumps by Emmy London ($545, emmylondon.com) and a neutral clutch in suede. A sparkly brooch, her sapphire wedding ring, and drop earrings provided the finishing touches to her perfect spring outfit.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Middleton first wore the baby blue coat dress to Easter service five years ago while on a trip to Australia. With a subtle swap of the shoes (she wore ivory L.K. Bennett pumps in 2014), Kate breathed new life into the recycled designer piece.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

During the holiday outing, Kate was joined by her extended royal family, including Princess Beatrice and her father Prince Andrew, and Mike and Zara Tindall — just to name a few. Noticeably missing was sister-in-law Meghan Markle, as Prince Harry went stag to the annual celebration.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

With her due date just days away, the Duchess of Sussex is presumably resting at home, but she still managed to wish the Queen "happy birthday" on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! Harry & Meghan," the couple captioned a slideshow of sweet images.

Hopefully next year we'll see Meghan and Baby Sussex attending their first Easter service as royals.