What Is Kate Middleton’s Due Date?

Celebrities usually wait until they’re safely out of their first trimester to announce their pregnancy. Often, a visible bump makes it so they can’t keep it to themselves any longer. Kate Middleton, however, was forced to reveal the exciting news perhaps earlier than she would have liked due to a health condition.

Kensington Palace announced Middleton’s third pregnancy on Sept. 4, when she was likely just a few weeks pregnant. The news came so early because she was once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness, meaning she would have to cancel a few events and minimize her schedule. Knowing the cancellations would likely ignite pregnancy rumors, the palace decided to get ahead of the press and announce it themselves.

Because Middleton’s pregnancy was revealed months before we’d usually find out, at this point it feels like she’s been pregnant forever. In reality, it’s only been about eight months, and according to Kensington Palace, she’s due in April 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

While we’re not sure of the exact due date, we do know that the hospital where she’ll give birth is preparing for her arrival. The fence outside St. Mary’s Hospital just got a fresh coat of paint ahead of Middleton’s delivery.

The railings outside The Lindo Wing at St Marys Hospital Paddington are being painted. I suppose it’s never too early to get used to the smell of fresh paint pic.twitter.com/G4kmKTds1o — Arthur Edwards (@ArthurJEdwards) March 27, 2018

We don’t have too much longer to wait!